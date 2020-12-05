Calvert-Lewin rescues point for Everton at Burnley

Everton were the surprise early season pacesetters in the English top-flight but have lost their way in recent weeks

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday to rescue a point for Everton in a 1-1 draw against struggling Burnley.

Everton were the surprise early season pacesetters in the English top-flight but have lost their way in recent weeks, defeated in four of their previous five league games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team trailed early at Turf Moor after a fine strike by midfielder Robbie Brady before England forward Calvert-Lewin levelled on the stroke of half-time.

But neither side could find a winner in a match in which goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope — rivals for the England number one shirt — caught the eye.

A point apiece meant Everton edged up to seventh in the table while Burnley remained second from bottom.

“We are not satisfied with the result but the performance was quite good,” Ancelotti told the BBC. “The start was terrible and Burnley are able to defend. We created some good chances.”

“Gareth Southgate has to be pleased, both goalkeepers did really well,” he added.

Burnley had scored just four times in their opening nine matches but they went ahead in the third minute thanks to Brady’s low 25-yard strike.

A loose pass on the edge of the area from Everton midfielder Allan was intercepted by Ashley Westwood and he squared to Brady, whose right-foot strike went across Pickford and nestled in the bottom corner.

The visitors came close to levelling when Alex Iwobi’s cross was met by Calvert-Lewin, but Pope made a fine reaction save with his knees and also kept out Richarlison’s shot.

Everton were level moments before the break. Burnley’s appeals for a foul on Westwood by Allan fell on deaf ears and the Brazilian found Richarlison, whose first-time cross was turned in by Calvert-Lewin.

The England man now has 11 goals for the season, two ahead of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

James Rodriguez went close to putting the visitors in front early in the second half but was denied by the returning Pope, who made a superb fingertip save.

Pickford — England’s current first-choice goalkeeper — caught the eye with a late save from Chris Wood’s header before Pope was again called into action to keep out a close-range shot from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said his side had reacted well after their 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City last week.

“The basic requirement of how we work is the will and desire to work together and then be effective on the ball,” he told Sky Sports.

“The last moment of quality has sometimes lacked this season but I was pretty pleased overall. It ended up a game of two ‘keepers — I thought both were outstanding.”