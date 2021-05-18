- EVENTS
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden visa
Ronaldinho becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-year UAE visa
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has received the UAE golden visa, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, confirmed on their official Instagram page on Tuesday.
Ronaldinho, the two-time Fifa World Player of the Year, becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-year UAE visa.
Brazil’s 1994 World Cup hero Bebeto, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Juventus’ Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho’s former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o are among the sporting heroes that have been given the long-term UAE visa by the authorities.
