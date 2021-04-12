- EVENTS
Blades closer to drop as Arsenal keep European hopes
The victory lifted Arsenal to ninth place on 45 points from 31 games
Arsenal kept alive their hopes of playing in European competition next season with a 3-0 win at Sheffield United who were left staring at relegation after Alexandre Lacazette scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli added another on Sunday.
The result lifted Arsenal to ninth place on 45 points from 31 games while Sheffield United stayed rooted to the bottom on 14 points, 18 adrift of safety with seven games remaining.
Arsenal missed several chances before Lacazette started and finished a flowing move in the 33rd minute as he side-footed a cheeky Dani Ceballos assist past home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
The French striker drilled a shot wide from 16 metres before Martinelli made it 2-0 in the 71st minute when he tapped in a close-range rebound as Ramsdale parried a Nicolas Pepe shot straight into his path.
It was the Brazilian’s first Premier League goal since January 2020 when he netted against Chelsea and it came as fitting reward for a fine all-round performance.
Lacazette sealed Arsenal’s win in the 85th minute with his 50th Premier League goal as he took a defence-splitting Thomas Partey pass in his stride and steered it past Ramsdale from the edge of the penalty area.
