- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Bayern's Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year league scoring record on final day
The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he scored in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great.
The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller’s 365. Mueller set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.
Lewandowski missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances in the game and looked set to miss out on the record, with Augsburg determined not to let him add to his tally and snatch the record away from Mueller, a youth idol of Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl.
But the Pole was not to be denied and in the final minute, when keeper Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, the forward rounded the keeper to score.
With coach Hansi Flick and several players of the old guard — Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng — bidding farewell to the club, and 250 invited fans in the 75,000-seat arena, it was an emotional afternoon for Bayern with the championship long wrapped up.
It did not take long for the hosts to take the lead, with Augsburg’s Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stabbing the ball into his own net from a Serge Gnabry cutback in the ninth minute.
Gnabry then headed in their second goal in the 23rd after Gikiewicz had saved a point blank effort by Lewandowski.
A minute later Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied Daniel Caligiuri from the penalty spot, before Joshua Kimmich launched a 20-metre missile to make it 3-0 for the hosts.
Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet, scoring two minutes before the break, with his low crisp shot whizzing past Gikiewicz.
The visitors came to life midway through the second half, scoring twice with Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner. But it was Lewandowski who had the last say.
At the other end of the table former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke 04.
Cologne will go into the relegation playoffs after scoring an 86th-minute winner over Schalke.
-
Football
Bayern's Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year...
The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in... READ MORE
-
Tennis
US teen Gauff sweeps past Wang to win second WTA...
Gauff is ranked 30 in the world READ MORE
-
Cricket
Saha questions IPL bio-bubble efficacy, says the...
The Bengal veteran reached his home in Kolkata after completing over... READ MORE
-
F 1
Ferrari's Leclerc claims pole for Monaco Grand...
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will begin alongside him on the front ... READ MORE
-
News
Watch the UAE skies for supermoon on May 26
The first lunar eclipse of the year is special as the moon is going... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Some CBSE schools to have mock tests ahead...
The CBSE had earlier said that a decision would be taken on June 1... READ MORE
-
News
Tributes pour in for Dubai school teacher who...
Anitha Ajayakumar was one of the founding teachers of GEMS Our Own... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1