Barcelona’s Griezmann denies rift with Messi
Griezmann’s former agent Eric Olhats said Messi’s 'reign of terror' had made life difficult for Griezmann
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has dismissed talk of a rift with teammate Lionel Messi and said he had nothing to do with recent comments about the Argentine forward from his former agent and his uncle.
Earlier this month, Griezmann’s former agent Eric Olhats said Messi’s “reign of terror” had made life difficult for Griezmann, while the French forward’s uncle said it was not easy to play in the same club as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Messi hit back last week, saying he was tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona.
Griezmann said he could no longer remain silent on the matter.
“I have been putting up with comments for a long while and now it’s time to say enough,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Movistar.
“My agent is my sister, but she doesn’t speak. Neither do my parents. As no one speaks, Eric offers an opinion but that can do a lot of damage and create doubts about my relationship with Leo. Leo knows I have a lot of respect for him. I learn from him.
“My uncle doesn’t know how football works. A journalist wants a phrase out of you ... I told Leo I have nothing to do with them. I don’t speak to them.”
-
Cricket
India's 'fabulous five' can overcome pink-ball...
'You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the... READ MORE
-
Football
Premier League: Burnley beat Crystal Palace for...
Burnley had managed just three league goals this season and hadn't... READ MORE
-
Cricket
How UAE pace bowler Zahoor impressed Mumbai...
It was Zahoor’s ability to bowl that slow bouncer that... READ MORE
-
Football
England to allow 4,000 fans at elite events in...
Members of Parliament are set to cast a vote on plans before they are ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews