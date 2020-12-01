Barcelona rest Lionel Messi again in Champions League
Barcelona have a three-point lead over Juventus
Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho for the Champions League match at Ferencvaros on Wednesday.
The players will be rested by coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona secured a spot in the last 16 after winning their first four matches in Group G.
Messi had already been rested for the match against Dynamo Kyiv in the previous round. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong also had been left out of that match in Kyiv.
Barcelona have a three-point lead over Juventus, which hosts Dynamo. Barcelona and Juventus play at the Camp Nou in the final round.
Other Barcelona players will be absent on Wednesday because of injuries, including Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.
