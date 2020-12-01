Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Barcelona rest Lionel Messi again in Champions League

AP/Barcelona
Filed on December 1, 2020
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. (AFP)

Barcelona have a three-point lead over Juventus

Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho for the Champions League match at Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

The players will be rested by coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona secured a spot in the last 16 after winning their first four matches in Group G.

Messi had already been rested for the match against Dynamo Kyiv in the previous round. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong also had been left out of that match in Kyiv.

Barcelona have a three-point lead over Juventus, which hosts Dynamo. Barcelona and Juventus play at the Camp Nou in the final round.

Other Barcelona players will be absent on Wednesday because of injuries, including Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201211&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219737&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 