Barcelona meet PSG in Champions League last 16

AP/Nyon (Switzerland)
Filed on December 14, 2020
This handout photograph shows the screen displaying the results by the trophy after the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon. — FP

Liverpool will play Leipzig in Champions League knockout phase

Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were paired with RB Leipzig in Monday’s draw.

Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final, play Lazio in the knockout phase while 2012 winners Chelsea have a tough task against Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team, still seeking a first Champions League title, must get past Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winners in 2004, while Real Madrid take on last season’s surprise quarter-finalists Atalanta.

First Leg

Feb. 16-17 or 23-24

Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

———

Second Leg

March 9-10 or 16-17

Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Chelsea (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)




