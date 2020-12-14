Barcelona meet PSG in Champions League last 16
Liverpool will play Leipzig in Champions League knockout phase
Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were paired with RB Leipzig in Monday’s draw.
Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final, play Lazio in the knockout phase while 2012 winners Chelsea have a tough task against Atletico Madrid.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team, still seeking a first Champions League title, must get past Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winners in 2004, while Real Madrid take on last season’s surprise quarter-finalists Atalanta.
First Leg
Feb. 16-17 or 23-24
Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)
Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)
Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
———
Second Leg
March 9-10 or 16-17
Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)
Chelsea (England) vs. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
-
