Barcelona confirm Aguero signing from Man City

Reuters/Madrid
Filed on May 31, 2021
Sergio Aguero is set to join Barcelona. — Reuters

Barcelona on Monday confirmed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will join the club on 1 July when his contract with the losing Champions League finalists expires.

Argentina international Aguero joined City from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 260 times as he helped the club claim five Premier League titles, including last season's crown.

Barca have said that the 32-year-old will sign a two-year deal later on Monday, with a 100 million euro ($122.04 million) buy-out clause, before talking to the press that evening.

Aguero is expected to be the first of a number of arrivals at the Camp Nou this summer as new president Joan Laporta looks to revamp a squad that could only finish third in La Liga.

Aguero's City team mate Eric Garcia has been heavily linked as a transfer target by local media, as have Dutch duo Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum.




