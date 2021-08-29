Bamford earns Leeds a point after battle with Burnley
Burnley will feel hard done by, however, after fighting well throughout a physical contest and being just four minutes away from their first win of the campaign
Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with an 86th-minute equaliser on Sunday as Leeds United came back for a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League.
Burnley striker Chris Wood had opened the scoring in the 61st minute, against his former club, turning in a low drive from Matt Lowton from close range after a goalmouth scramble followed a James Tarkowski header against the bar.
But Leeds took a share of the points after Raphinha’s low drive was blocked, Jamie Shackleton drilled the ball into the box and his effort was poked in by Bamford.
Bamford, who spent an unhappy loan spell with the Clarets five years ago, had been on the end of some mocking from Burnley supporters but he had the last laugh.
It completed a good week for the striker who, having missed out on England’s Euro 2020 campaign, was called up by Gareth Southgate for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.
Ben Mee had a first-half effort for Burnley disallowed after the referee spotted Ashley Barnes had handled the ball, while Raphinha wasted a good chance for Leeds in the first half.
Leeds have two points from their opening three games while Sean Dyche’s Burnley had lost their opening two games.
Earlier on Sunday, Burnley announced they had signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year deal for a reported fee close to the club record of 15 million pounds ($20.65 million).
