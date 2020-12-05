Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona
They want to put his name to part of an avenue leading to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the team in which Maradona began his career
Diego Maradona could have a street in Buenos Aires named after him under a proposal put forward on Friday by city council lawmakers to honour the late Argentine football legend.
They want to put his name to part of an avenue leading to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the team in which Maradona began his career at the age of 15. That arena was already named after him in 2004.
The new bill also aims to create a “tourist, sporting and cultural circuit” in a 30-block area around the stadium as a “permanent tribute” to Maradona in the area where he got started as a footballer.
“Nothing can equal the joy and happiness that Maradona gave the people of Argentina. But we think that this cultural and sporting circuit would be essential to keeping him alive, now and forever,” said city councillor Claudio Morresi, the sponsor of the legislation.
Maradona died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires on November 25 at the age of 60. He is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time.
-
Football
Bayern legend Robben’s comeback on hold...
Robben’s much anticipated return to his home town club FC... READ MORE
-
Football
Lampard keen to extend stay at Chelsea
Lampard, 42, has 18 months left on his contract at Chelsea, having... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
First ever APC Athletes’ Forum held...
The Forum was planned to take place on the UN’s International... READ MORE
-
Football
Klopp frustrated with Brexit ramifications on...
Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews