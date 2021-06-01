- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ancelotti returns to Real for second spell as coach
The Italian was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015
Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Carlo Ancelotti was re-joining the club for a second spell as coach.
The Italian, who was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, won the Champions League during his first spell and will replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the post last month.
-
Football
Ancelotti returns to Real for second spell as...
The Italian was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015 READ MORE
-
Tennis
Nadal eases past Popyrin in French Open opener
The Spaniard could usurp Roger Federer at the top of the all-time... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India to take T20 World Cup decision by June 28
If the situation in India doesn’t improve, the T20 World Cup... READ MORE
-
Football
Football: Fans allowed to attend World Cup...
The Group G matches in Dubai (from June 3 to June 15) will see fans... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: 82% eligible residents get jab
UAE-approved Covid drug effective against new strains, says top... READ MORE
-
Transport
First look: 2 new swanky Dubai Metro stations open
The metro that headed for DIP and the Expo site was abuzz with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Joy and relief as Grade 12 CBSE, ISC exams...
Indian PM Modi said the issue of board exams has been causing immense ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK reports no new Covid-19 deaths for first time
Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,782. READ MORE