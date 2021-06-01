After Aguero, Garcia leaves Man City for Barcelona

Garcia came through the academy at Camp Nou before joining City's youth set-up in 2017

Manchester City’s Spain centre-back Eric Garcia will join Barcelona on a five-year deal next month, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.

Garcia, 20, who has been included in his country’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, will leave the Premier League champions when his deal ends on July 1.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros ($489.5 million),” the La Liga side said in a statement.

Garcia follows Sergio Aguero after the Argentina forward left City for Barca on Monday.

Garcia will first join up with Spain’s squad for the European Championship. He is a regular member of the national squad despite not establishing himself in coach Pep Guardiola’s City team.

Accomplished on the ball, Garcia seemed to struggled to adapt to the typically physical side of playing in the Premier League.

Garcia’s career path follows one of his mentors at Barcelona, veteran defender Gerard Pique.

Pique left Barcelona as a teenager for Manchester United and returned four years later at the start of the Catalan club’s dominating era under Guardiola.