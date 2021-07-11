Copa America: Di Maria's goal ends Argentina and Messi's wait for international trophy
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final
Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.
When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.
Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.
The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.
It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament.
Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
The team of coach Tite had won their previous five matches in the Copa America and scored goals in all of them.
Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists.
He had a clear opportunity in the 88th minute, tried to dribble Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him.
The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Queen Elizabeth, Boris Johnson wish...
England have reached the European Championship title match for the... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 final: Etihad offers free flights for...
All you have to do is watch an advt and tweet. READ MORE
-
Football
Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America cup
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final READ MORE
-
Tennis
Euro 2020: Italy's entertainers want to win in...
The Italians have been one of the most attractive teams to watch... READ MORE
-
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident towards Al Khail road ...
Dubai Police have urged drivers to be extra cautious. READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 final: Etihad offers free flights for...
All you have to do is watch an advt and tweet. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka: Turtles, dolphins, whales dead after...
Singapore-flagged container ship caught fire in May causing extensive ... READ MORE
-
Football
Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America cup
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final READ MORE
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light