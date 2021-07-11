Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Copa America: Di Maria's goal ends Argentina and Messi's wait for international trophy

AP/Rio de Janeiro
Filed on July 11, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown into the air by teammates after their Copa America victory. (AFP)

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final


Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday’s Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.

When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.

Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament.

Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The team of coach Tite had won their previous five matches in the Copa America and scored goals in all of them.

Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists.

He had a clear opportunity in the 88th minute, tried to dribble Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him.

The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210711&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719905&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 