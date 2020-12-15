Ronaldo, Messi, Pele and Maradona named in Dream Ballon d'Or XI

rituraj@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 10.32 pm

With the awards for 2020 being cancelled due to the pandemic-hit football season, the organisers have decided to name a Dream Ballon d’Or XI

France Football, the magazine that presents the Ballon d’Or trophy (the most prestigious of all individual awards in world football) to the best player of the year in the world — announced its all-time Ballon d’Or XI on Monday night.

Picked by more than 100 journalist from different parts of the world, the team features the greatest players ever to have played the game.

Lev Yashin, the legendary Russian goalkeeper, would stand under the bars of this dream team.

After the votes of 140 journalists from all around the world, here is the #BOdreamteam with 11 best players of all time ! pic.twitter.com/FsKAoSyGZL — France Football (@francefootball) December 14, 2020

At the backline, German great Franz Beckenbauer will be partnered by Italian icon Paolo Maldini and Cafu, the most-capped player in the history of Brazilian national football team.

Pele, the winner of three World Cups and arguably the most complete player the sport has ever seen, has been picked as left-winger in this fantasy team.

The Brazilian’s greatest rival, Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, would make his marauding runs from the right wing.

Germany’s World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus, one of the greatest defensive midfielders who was engaged in some of the most memorable midfield duels with Maradona, would be the lone anchorman in a team brimming with unstoppable attacking talents.

Barcelona and Spain pass-master Xavi would be pulling the strings from the midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two fierce rivals for the biggest individual awards in the last 12 years, would be linking up with their delightful one-twos behind the lone centre-forward Ronaldo, the Brazilian one with unmatched skills as a finisher.