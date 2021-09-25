Final Russian GP practice cancelled due to rain, qualifying uncertain
Race stewards said in a statement that the decision had been taken for safety reasons
Final practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled due to heavy rain in Sochi on Saturday.
If the weather doesn’t improve, even the qualifying session is at risk of being postponed until Sunday.
Race stewards said in a statement that the decision had been taken for safety reasons.
The session had been due to start at 1200 local time (0900 GMT) with qualifying at the Olympic Park scheduled for 1500 local (1200 GMT).
A Formula Three race that was originally scheduled for Saturday morning was held on Friday, with the title won by 18-year-old Norwegian Dennis Hauger, and a Formula Two race postponed.
Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said it expected the local airport to reopen before the scheduled qualifying time, allowing the medical helicopter to resume operational flying.
“From what we are seeing from the forecast side...we will have sort of this level of rain until about 1.30 to 2pm local time and then it decreasing in the afternoon,” said race director Michael Masi.
“The priority from today’s perspective is obviously Formula One qualifying this afternoon, so Formula One will take priority.”
Masi said the light would be the determining factor in how late qualifying could be postponed until.
“Sunset locally is about 1815...but with weather conditions like this obviously (the) light diminishes far earlier,” he added.
“If qualifying isn’t able to happen today, as we’ve seen a few times before in the past, then we will redo the programme and hold qualifying on Sunday morning.”
Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen is set to start from the back wherever he qualifies due to an engine change.
Mercedes’ title rival Lewis Hamilton will be looking to overturn the Dutch youngster’s five-point advantage with what would be a record-extending 100th career win.
Mercedes have won every Russian Grand Prix in Sochi since the first in 2014 and Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas, last year’s race winner, has said he will obey team orders if necessary.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Royals face tough test against Capitals
In the absence of Archer and Stokes, RR's bowling is weak READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Punjab look for answers against...
It is likely that the talismanic Chris Gayle, dropped from the first... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Dhoni praises CSK bowlers after easy...
Kohli has now seen his side suffer three defeats in total in their... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Individual performances can make a big ...
The execution has been precise and everyone now seems to be more... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Countdown begins for world's largest space ...
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline