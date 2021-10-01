Exclusive: We hope to get a run of victories

Against a team like Chennai, we'll really need to raise our game and put in a complete performance and work well as a unit

Looking back at the last couple of games, we’ve somehow not been able to put two and two together. If the batters have done well, the bowlers have missed out and when the bowlers have done well, we as a batting unit have not been able to respond.

Against a team like Chennai, we’ll really need to raise our game and put in a complete performance and work well as a unit. Chennai are obviously a really strong side, they have dominated games and it’s no surprise really that they were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

For us, it is a massive game. In fact, all our remaining games are really important now. We have got to come together and perform as a team to put pressure on the opposition. Through the course of the season, we’ve had some impressive displays but in patches. We haven’t been able to put together a run of consistent performances yet in the tournament, but I guess it’s the right time to come together and do that as we head into some crunch games.

Will there be any changes to the team that played the last game? Well, we’re all ready, all of us have been working really hard in the practice sessions and are ready to go out there and give our all for the team. The final line-up, I guess, will have a lot to do with the conditions in play. I think we’re a complete squad and can adapt depending on the pitch conditions and the opposition.

Chennai have been a strong team, not just this season but through the history of the tournament. They’ve been a top side in the IPL right since the beginning of the tournament and I think that’s been down to their consistency. Which, I feel, is something a lot of the other teams can learn from them. They’ve had a consistent team over the years, with defined roles allocated within their squad and have kept their core going without a lot of chopping and changing. Something that has translated into success for them over the years. They had a difficult time last year, but again that is how T20 cricket goes sometimes. You can lose out on some crunch moments and can have a tough time. This year again they’re showing what a good team they are and from a Royals perspective, we are looking forward to playing them and hoping to turn things around with a win over the table-toppers.

The mood in the camp isn’t too bad. Obviously, it would’ve been a lot better had we won a few of those games but I think we’re feeling well as a team. We’ve got a really good team environment along with great facilities around the team hotel. It’s really helping us recharge well and stay positive during the past few days.

The management at Rajasthan Royals have done fantastic work in maintaining a positive environment around the camp through some fun and interesting team bonding activities. We hope we can replicate the same on the pitch and get a run of victories going in our final few games.

My spot in the playing XI? I’d love to play. I would absolutely love to have the opportunity to perform for the Royals and hopefully contribute positively. It can, at times, get a tad bit frustrating to not play, especially when the team’s losing. But, at the end of the day, only eleven of us can play and that’s how the sport of cricket goes. It’s a team game and we’re all part of one group and likewise are all very supportive of each other and the players that go out to play. The guys have been putting in a lot of effort, but sometimes in cricket, it does not go your way and that is how it is now.

Our middle-order has not really been able to get going in the last few games. Four, five and six are important positions in the batting order and are usually the ones who take the game forward for the team through the middle and death overs. I personally feel, we just need some good fortune, bounce off each other’s energy and stay in there to build some partnerships. Partnerships are really important in all forms of cricket and it’s something we’re all aware of and are working extremely hard to correct. Hopefully, it comes to fruition in the coming games and we can get back to winning games, starting with Chennai!

South African batsman David Miller plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL