Dubai to host region's first snow volleyball tournament

Members of the public can register for training sessions at Ski Dubai on August 31 and September 1 and 3.

Dubai is gearing up to host the region’s first official snow volleyball tournament in the second half of October this year at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates.

The four-day tournament is being organised by Esperia Volleyball Academy in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai.

As the first event of its kind in the Middle East, the tournament will contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the region’s top supporters of snow sports and a premier destination for snow sports enthusiasts.

In an effort to familiarise sports enthusiasts with the game, which is played by two teams on a snow court divided by a net, Ski Dubai will open its doors to the public to register for training sessions on August 31 and September 1 and 3.

Expert coaches from the Esperia Volleyball Academy will also be on hand during these sessions to provide participants with tips to master the game.

Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events to promote snow sports recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze in July this year. The unique competition saw more than 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai, hit the kicker and jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges, who selected the winners.

Last year in August, it also organised the ‘DXB Snow Week’ and a ski and snowboard competition called the ‘Return to Safe Sport’, one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place.

The competition, which was open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, was divided into four snow sports disciplines including the Alpine speed disciplines of Slalom Skiing and Giant Slalom and two freestyle disciplines, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The ‘DXB Snow Week’ also featured a unique community sports event — the DXB Snow Run, which saw participants from 46 different countries running 3km on the icy slopes, in sub-zero temperatures.

ALSO READ:

>> Coming soon to Dubai: Snow yoga

>> ‘Snow way!’ It's the UAE’s first ski cinema

More than 10 events are scheduled to take place at the venue this year, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship, and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge.

All the events will be held in accordance with Covid-19 precautionary measures and protocols.