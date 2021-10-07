Dubai to host Karate World Championship in November

More than 1,800 athletes will be taking part in the big event

The Hamdan Sports Complex, one of the world’s most iconic sports arenas, will take centrestage next month when its hosts yet another top international event – the 25th Karate World Championships from November 16 to 21.

With more than 1,800 athletes expected in Dubai for the event, alongside over 1,200 delegates, team officials and technical staff, the Karate World Championships will be the biggest ever in history in terms participation. This will also be the first World Championships since karate’s Olympic debut in Tokyo earlier this year.

Details about the championships were revealed at Wednesday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the Asian and UAE Karate Federation and Vice President of World Karate Federation, Khalid Issa Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of General Authority of Sports and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC attended the press conference.

“It gives us great pleasure to host these championships at a time when Dubai is hosting the world at Expo 2020. Just as we welcome the world to Dubai for Expo 2020, we extend our warmest welcome to the global karate family for the World Championships that will be held at one of the world’s most modern sports arenas, Hamdan Sports Complex, which also hosted the Asian Karate Championships in 2013," said Saeed Hareb.

“Hamdan Sports Complex is one of the top sports arenas in the world and it has hosted more than 350 events, including over 95 top international sports championships, since its inauguration 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Major General Nasser Al Razooqi said the organisers will leave no stone untruned in their attempt to make the event a glorious success.

“We are really pleased that the 25th WKF Senior World Championships will be taking place during Expo 2020 Dubai UAE, the largest international world fair. Expo 2020 is the UAE’s once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and it is set to welcome millions of visitors from across the globe," said Al Razooqi.

“The 25th WKF Senior World Championships will be the single most important sports event during Expo 2020 and the UAE Karate Federation will not spare any efforts to make the championships a unique and memorable one, worthy of the occasion for the sport.”