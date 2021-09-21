DSC to host Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards ceremony
The awards ceremony will be held on October 14
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said healthy competition is needed between athletes, clubs and football companies to achieve sporting excellence.
Sheikh Mansoor made these remarks during the fifth meeting of the Board of Directors of Dubai Sports Council.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor approved the results of the 8th ‘Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards’. Sheikh Mansoor directed organisers to organise a gala awards ceremony to honour the winners on Thursday, October 14.
“Clubs and football companies in Dubai have achieved great results and affirmed their keenness to develop and excel in administrative and technical areas. Those who have demonstrated excellence deserve our praise and must be recognised for their efforts because it inspires others to strive for greater heights,” Sheikh Mansoor said.
“Although the awards include only one winner in each category, all the clubs and football companies have shown exceptional commitment in comprehensively raising their benchmarks in all areas, in line with the development initiative launched by the Dubai Sports Council to enhance excellence in the sporting field,” Sheikh Mansoor added.
