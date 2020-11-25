Sports
Diego Maradona: The world has lost a legend, Dubai Sports Council's Sheikh Mansoor says

James Jose/Dubai
Filed on November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona in Dubai. (KT file)

The UAE was Maradona’s second home as he had coached football clubs Al Wasl and Fujairah

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona by saying that “the world has lost a legend.”

Maradona, who guided Argentina to the World Cup title in Mexico in 1986, passed away following a heart attack, at his home in Buenos Aires, on Wednesday. He was 60.

The UAE was Maradona’s second home as he had coached football clubs Al Wasl and Fujairah, apart from being Dubai’s Honorary Ambassador of Sports by the Dubai Sports Council.

“RIP Diego Maradona.. The world has lost a legend. We are proud that he had shared his talent with us here in the UAE. Sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Sheikh Mansoor tweeted.




