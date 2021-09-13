Zimbabwe's Taylor retiring from internationals
The former captain engineered a number of stunning wins for his embattled team
Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket, posting on social media that Monday’s 50-overs match against Ireland in Belfast will be his last.
The former captain engineered a number of stunning wins for his embattled team, scoring 60 not out in a Twenty20 international upset against Australia in 2007 and an unbeaten 105 in a Test against Bangladesh, which ended a six-year hiatus in the longest format.
The 35-year-old has scored 2,320 runs in 34 tests and 6,677 runs in 204 ODIs, notching 17 international centuries, the most of any Zimbabwean, ahead of Andy Flower (16) and Grant Flower (12).
