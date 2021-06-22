Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach

Younis Khan had joined the Pakistan coaching staff last year in November on a two-year contract

Batting legend Younis Khan has stepped down as the batting coach of the Pakistan team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Khan had joined the Pakistan coaching staff last year in November on a two-year contract.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan men’s national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan today mutually agreed to part ways. Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022," PCB said in a statement.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan admitted that it was unfortunate to lose out on the services of Khan in the Pakistan dressing room.

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," Khan said.

“I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

"Both PCB and Khan have agreed to not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain's departure," the cricket board said.

The Pakistan team will travel to England for a bilateral series without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Khan’s replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is (June 25-July 20) in England, while the West Indies tour (July 21-August 24) will see Babar Azam's men play five T20Is and two Tests.