WTC final: Sunny weather in Southampton as first session holds the key
India are leading by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand, going into the final day of the title clash
Southampton woke up to clear blue skies for the first time in a week on Wednesday as India and New Zealand geared up for final day's challenge in the World Test Championship final.
Pacer Tim Southee says wriggling out a tough situation to eventually take a lead was a commendable effort by New Zealand and the action in the first session on Wednesday would determine the fate of the final.
India are leading by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand, going into the final day of the title clash.
New Zealand were languishing at 162 for six but were eventually scored 249 runs to take a 32-run first innings lead, thanks to valuable knocks by the tail-enders including Southee, who scored 30.
"We would have liked to get a few more (runs), get a bit of lead of over 50, but I think, the Indian side were outstanding with the ball and put us under pressure at the start of the day. So for us to sneak past and get a 30-odd run lead was nice in the end," Southee said at the post-day media interaction.
"But you always want more. It is shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow.
"That is a quality Indian batting line-up with two of their best (batters) at the crease at the moment. So we have to be on top of our game tomorrow (Wednesday) and that first hour or two are going to be crucial on each side, it will set up the day," the right-arm pacer added.
New Zealand had bundled out India for 217 in their first essay.
Southee reckons that all three results are still possible on Wednesday, the reserve day of the match.
"We will assess in the morning and come up with our plan, but we know, we have got a tough day ahead of us, like I said it is exciting to have all three results still possible," he said.
-
Cricket
WTC final: Sunny weather in Southampton as first...
India are leading by 32 runs with eight wickets in hand, going into... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Mansoor bin Mohammed helps fulfil Malang Tamba's...
Sheikh Mansoor's directive to support Tamba underscores the generous... READ MORE
-
Sports
India-New Zealand WTC final: Fans ejected for...
Abuse was directed at the New Zealand players READ MORE
-
Football
Argentines celebrate 35 years of Maradona's goal...
To remember the feat, Argentines took to their windows, balconies and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all...
Singh had travelled to India on June 12. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Sheikh Mohammed launches...
Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is expected to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
The UAE has so far conducted more than 55 million tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air...
The airline advised passengers to keep checking for updates. READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa