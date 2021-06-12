WTC final: Rohit must respect the conditions and wait for the bad balls, says Sehwag

Sehwag's own hundred was relatively slow in the 2002 England series when he made 106 off 183 balls in Nottingham

Virender Sehwag may have earned all the credit for changing the concept of openers in Test cricket, but even the former India opening batsman had to respect the new ball in England

Now as the Indian team gear up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England, Sehwag believes attacking opener Rohit Sharma too needs to be cautious at the start of his innings.

“I think when I opened in England for the first time, I was not that attacking. I scored the century off 150-160 balls because in swinging conditions you have to respect the new ball and conditions and I got success,” Sehwag said.

“The conditions remain the same, so it also depends on the wicket. If you are playing on a flat track or a grassy wicket, there is a huge difference. If the weather stays good there is less swing, else there is a lot of swing.

“In England, a lot depends on the condition. The ball can do anything if clouds come in and if there is sunshine, it is easier to bat.”

Commenting on how Rohit should approach the Dukes ball in conditions that can suit bowlers, Sehwag said: “Absolutely respect the conditions and wait for the bad ball. He has played a lot of cricket in England, so he is experienced and knows what needs to be done.

“But my advice would be to respect the new ball and then he will get the bad balls. Once he is set after seeing off the first 5 to 10 overs, then it will be easier to play aggressive cricket.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will look to bank on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to make early inroads.

Asked how he would have played Bumrah, Sehwag said: “I would like to pick his action and assess which is the action for the slower ball, the bouncer, the outswinger. It is important to pick the ball from the hand in Test cricket and if you can do that, the job becomes that much easier. So, I would watch his videos and see when he bowls in-swingers or out-swingers.”

Sehwag also felt that Kohli the batsman should get the bowlers to bowl at him and leave anything that is bowled outside the off-stump in the upcoming Test matches in England.

“I think Kohli should show patience and he should leave a lot of balls. They must be made to pitch in the line and then he can score,” he said.

“He has to show patience and I am sure he knows that. I remember in 2014 when he didn’t score runs, he came back and spent time with Sachin Tendulkar and went back (in 2018) and scored a lot of runs.”