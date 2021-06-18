WTC Final: Rain washes out first session on Day 1 in Southampton
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23
The first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been washed out due to rain at the Ageas Bowl.
“Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21,” BCCI tweeted.
Earlier, India’s spin spearhead R. Ashwin shared a video of Instagram, showing the rainy weather conditions.
“The camera also has a raincoat,” wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground.
Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan tweeted a video of the ground and wrote: “Pouring down #WTCFinal.”
According to the weather forecast, rain could disturb play on all five days of the game.
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23.
But if there is still no result on the field after the reserve day, the Test Championship will be shared.
“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” the ICC release on the playing conditions read.
“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.”
