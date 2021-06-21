WTC final: Rain likely to play spoilsport on fourth day
The two teams will share the trophy if there is no result even after the reserve day
The fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final (June 18-22) between India and New Zealand is likely to be hit by rain in Southampton.
New Zealand lose their openers in the final session as they go to stumps on 101/2, trailing India by 116 runs.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/384ZivHQu3 pic.twitter.com/QUv88e6OXB— ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021
Southampton woke up to rains and windy conditions on Monday morning. And according to weather forecast, the heavy rain is expected to continue at least until 4pm GMT (8pm UAE Time) on Monday.
The first day’s play in the final was completely washed out by rain. The weather conditions improved gradually on the second and third days, allowing India to complete their first innings (217 all out).
New Zealand’s fightback— ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021
His fifth five-wicket haul
India’s total of 217@BLACKCAPS quick Kyle Jamieson discusses it all after day three of the #WTC21 Final.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/spFZPv7Xdm
But only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day and the third day saw 76.4 overs.
At stumps on Day three, New Zealand were 101 for two, trailing India by 116 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Keeping the fickle English weather in mind, the ICC had kept a reserve day for this match. The reserve day will come into play if rain continues to play spoilsport in the match.
Five five-wicket hauls and he’s only playing his eighth Test— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021
No wonder @BLACKCAPS quick Kyle Jamieson has impressed Nasser Hussain.#WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9ID0QHQl2q
But the two teams will share the trophy if there is no result even after the reserve day.
