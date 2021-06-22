Cricket
WTC final: Rain delays start as India, Kiwis hope for better weather conditions today

ANI/Southampton
Filed on June 22, 2021
Rain delays play on the fifth day of the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ICC Twitter)

Rain had played spoilsport once again on Day Four and play was abandoned without a ball being bowled


Rain has delayed the start of play on the fifth morning of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, but the weather conditions are likely to be better later in the day.

Rain had played spoilsport once again on Day Four and play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday.

Day 1 of the final was also abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand’s hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.

The 26-year-old Jamieson, who only made his Test debut against India in February 2020, secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.

He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.

In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening.




