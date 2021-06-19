WTC final: Pujara falls, but Kohli and Rahane steady ship for India
Bad light forced an early end to the second session and tea was taken
Cheteshwar Pujara might have perished but skipper Virat Kohli along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane ensured that India does not fall behind against New Zealand in the second session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.
At tea break on Day Two, India’s score reads 120/3 with Kohli (35*) and Rahane (13*) at the crease. The second session saw 51 runs being scored in 27.3 overs.
Resuming the second session on Day Two at 69/2, Pujara and Kohli saw off the first 50 minutes without any hiccups. The run-scoring was not easy, but the duo frustrated the Kiwi bowlers and they were letting the ball come on to them, instead of searching for it. However, Trent Boult removed Pujara (8) in the 41st over, and India was reduced to 88/3.
Rahane then joined Kohli in the middle and the duo started to rotate the strike more often, throwing Kiwi bowlers off their length. The duo ensured that India does not lose more wickets, and bad light forced an early end to the second session and tea was taken.
At the lunch break, India’s score read 69/2 with Kohli (6*) and Pujara (0*) at the crease. While Rohit (34) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 21st over of the innings, Gill was sent back by Neil Wagner towards the end of the first session for 28.
Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day’s play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.
Brief Scores: India 120/3 (Virat Kohli 35*, Ajinkya Rahane 13*, Neil Wagner 1-19) vs New Zealand
-
