WTC final: India to arrive in UK on June 3, New Zealand to enter bubble on June 15

Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India

The final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand will be staged in a bio-secure environment at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” ICC said in an official release.

Prior to travelling, the party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players’ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

The New Zealand team is already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.