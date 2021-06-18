WTC final: India have been saved by weather, says Michael Vaughan

Earlier, Vaughan had predicted that New Zealand would beat India in the final

As rain continues to play spoilsport on Day One of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday said the Virat Kohli-led side is being saved by the weather.

“I see India have been saved by the weather,” tweeted Vaughan.

Earlier, Vaughan had predicted that New Zealand would beat India in the final.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli has said the WTC final has a bit more value added to it, but for his side, every Test matters and they play to win.

“We are so delighted that we are in the final, we feel we have earned our place and belong where we are. We are happy some spectators are going to watch, which is justice for something of this magnitude, because a big final without spectators would have been anticlimactic," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"It’s not the final frontier, it’s just another feather to add to our hat that we have created as a Test team. It’s a culmination of the toil over the last 4-5 years. We have identified these players, and condensed it down, and for me as a captain and for us as a team, it’s not just good cricket over six months, but over the last 5 years.

“This is just a game that has a bit more value added to it, but every Test has had the same value over the last few years which is why we’re ranked highly. Test cricket tests your grit and your resolve. You have to wake up and have belief and determination to turn up and turn things around every day of the Test, how to come back from a tough situation and hang in there. It’s a metaphor for life."

According to the weather forecast, rain could disturb play on all five days of the game.

Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23.

But if there is still no result on the field after the reserve day, the Test Championship will be shared.

“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” the ICC release on the playing conditions read.

“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.”