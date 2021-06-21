WTC Final: 'Incredibly important game' should not be played in UK, says Pietersen
The Day Four of the WTC final between India and New Zealand has been washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Monday
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has advocated to not stage an “incredibly important cricket game” in the United Kingdon (UK) following constant interruptions caused by rain in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The Day Four of the WTC final between India and New Zealand has been washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.
Earlier, the start of play on Day Four was delayed due to rain at the Ageas Bowl. To kill time, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was seen playing table tennis.
“It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK,” Pietersen tweeted.
Day 1 of the ongoing final was also abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.
Jamieson was New Zealand’s hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.
The 26-year-old Jamieson, who only made his Test debut against India in February 2020, secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44.
He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.
In reply, openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) put their side in the driving seat with a 70-run partnership before India hit back late to leave the Black Caps on 101 for two at the close of play on the third evening.
-
Cricket
WTC Final: Another washed out day diminishes...
Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC Final: 'Incredibly important game' should not ...
The Day Four of the WTC final between India and New Zealand has been... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Saudi Arabia invites global investors to partner...
‘NAFES’ launched to encourage investment and ownership in ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at ...
The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian airports setting up PCR test...
Of the 34 international airports in India, more than one-third of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: This lab on wheels can conduct 2,000 tests ...
These can include 225 pathogens in 10 different criteria. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai royals share rare family photos in Father's ...
In the UAE, Father's Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE board exam results: How IT system will...
The system will pre-populate marks of Class X of pupils, who had... READ MORE