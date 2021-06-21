WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates
The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which has been severely affected by inclement weather.
After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled while 76.3 overs was sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.
The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.
"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in the United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines," an ICC source told PTI on Monday.
For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- £150 (INR 15,444), £100 (INR 10,296) and £75 (INR 7722).
The new rates will be £100 (Rs10,296), £75 (Rs7722) and £50 (Rs5148).
