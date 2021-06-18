WTC final: First day's play washed out as rain plays spoilsport in Southampton

Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23

The first day's play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been washed out due to rain at the Ageas Bowl.

"Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton," ICC tweeted after officials inspected the outfield and the overall playing conditions in the second session.

Earlier, India’s spin spearhead R. Ashwin shared a video of Instagram, showing the rainy weather conditions.

“The camera also has a raincoat,” wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground.

Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan tweeted a video of the ground and wrote: “Pouring down #WTCFinal.”

According to the weather forecast, rain could disturb play on all five days of the game.

But if there is still no result on the field after the reserve day, the Test Championship will be shared.

“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” the ICC release on the playing conditions read.

“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.”