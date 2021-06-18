WTC final: First day's play washed out as rain plays spoilsport in Southampton
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23
The first day's play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been washed out due to rain at the Ageas Bowl.
"Due to persistent rain, play has been abandoned on day one of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton," ICC tweeted after officials inspected the outfield and the overall playing conditions in the second session.
Earlier, India’s spin spearhead R. Ashwin shared a video of Instagram, showing the rainy weather conditions.
“The camera also has a raincoat,” wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground.
Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan tweeted a video of the ground and wrote: “Pouring down #WTCFinal.”
According to the weather forecast, rain could disturb play on all five days of the game.
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve day on June 23.
But if there is still no result on the field after the reserve day, the Test Championship will be shared.
“The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day,” the ICC release on the playing conditions read.
“There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.”
-
Cricket
WTC final: First day's play washed out as rain...
Due to the fickle English weather conditions, the ICC added a reserve ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: India have been saved by weather, says ...
Earlier, Vaughan had predicted that New Zealand would beat India in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Ireland cricket great Kevin O'Brien retires from...
O’Brien is best known for his 63-ball 113 that helped Ireland... READ MORE
-
Motor Sports
Formula One: Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in...
Bottas topped the timesheets in one minute 33.448 seconds, with... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Alhosn is down, but you can use...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention had launched the service last... READ MORE
-
News
Covid jab: Abu Dhabi hospitals halt first dose...
Appointments for the first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine have been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Fully vaccinated Mumbai passengers can...
India’s leading budget carrier Air India Express tweets notice... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid Delta variant becoming globally dominant:...
Britain and Russia have reported a steep rise in infections with the... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE