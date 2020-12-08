Windies’ Roach, Dowrich to return home, miss second NZ Test

Roach’s father died shortly before the first Test in Hamilton and he was returning home to be with his family

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich have been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand and are to return home, the team said on Tuesday.

Roach’s father died shortly before the first Test in Hamilton and he was returning home to be with his family.

Dowrich suffered a finger injury on the first day of the match at Seddon Park and was unable to bat in either innings but the team said in a statement the wicketkeeper was being released for ‘personal reasons’.

West Indies captain Jason Holder had said after Sunday’s innings and 134-run defeat that it was unlikely either player would be available for the second match at the Basin Reserve, which begins on Friday and wraps up the tour.

Top-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer is also doubtful for selection as he is undergoing concussion protocols after being struck by a delivery during the Twenty20 series.

All-rounder Keemo Paul is still having treatment for a groin injury.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who was one of the wider squad players on standby in New Zealand, had been added to the 14-man Test squad, the team said.

Middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and left-arm fast bowler Preston McSween would also remain with the squad as cover.

All three are on standby in New Zealand as the country’s strict biosecurity measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 preclude teams from flying in replacements at short notice.

There was some better news in the New Zealand camp on Tuesday with wicketkeeper BJ Watling saying he expects to be fit to return at the Basin Reserve after missing the first Test with a hamstring injury.

“Pretty much full bat, full wicketkeeping, sprinting — just the stuff that I’ll need to do in a game,” Watling said of a fitness test on Monday.

“No dramas, so it felt pretty good.”