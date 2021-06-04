Williamson a conservative captain, Kohli has aggressive approach: Brett Lee
The former Australian pacer pointed out that the New Zealand skipper waits for the right time to attack
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has highlighted the different styles of the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.
Lee feels Williamson is a bit more conservative in his approach while Indian skipper Kohli is an aggressive captain. The former Australian pacer also pointed out that the New Zealand skipper waits for the right time to attack.
“Yeah, they are different. Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I spent a fair bit of time with Kane recently and enjoy his company,” said Lee in an ICC media release.
“I think he has got a wonderful cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. And that is why I said that he is not a boring captain. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. And he attacks when he feels it is right.
“Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team. Look at the other side of the ledger, and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain,” he added.
Lee said since both captains are different it will be interesting to see who wins the WTC final in June.
“There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive. But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different,” said Lee.
“At the end of the day, they are two amazing cricket brains. And that is what I respect. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top!” he added.
Before the WTC final, New Zealand will play a two-match Test series against England. The first Test of the series is underway at Lord’s.
-
Tennis
Russian player arrested for match-fixing at 2020...
An investigation was opened last October by a French police unit... READ MORE
-
Football
EURO 2020: Euro 2020 will usurp Copa America in...
Copa America will be on the country’s third-most popular... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Azarenka in French Open fourth round for first...
She stole her opponent’s serve twice again in the second set,... READ MORE
-
Football
Chelsea extend Tuchel's contract to 2024
Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pfizer jab after Sinopharm shots will...
Booster shots can be taken only six months after receiving the second ... READ MORE
-
News
Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at...
Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated UAE...
'Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE