Williamson a conservative captain, Kohli has aggressive approach: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has highlighted the different styles of the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.

Lee feels Williamson is a bit more conservative in his approach while Indian skipper Kohli is an aggressive captain. The former Australian pacer also pointed out that the New Zealand skipper waits for the right time to attack.

“Yeah, they are different. Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I spent a fair bit of time with Kane recently and enjoy his company,” said Lee in an ICC media release.

“I think he has got a wonderful cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. And that is why I said that he is not a boring captain. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. And he attacks when he feels it is right.

“Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team. Look at the other side of the ledger, and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain,” he added.

Lee said since both captains are different it will be interesting to see who wins the WTC final in June.

“There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive. But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different,” said Lee.

“At the end of the day, they are two amazing cricket brains. And that is what I respect. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top!” he added.

Before the WTC final, New Zealand will play a two-match Test series against England. The first Test of the series is underway at Lord’s.