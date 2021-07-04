Will create trouble for England through our bowling partnerships: Haris Rauf

Rawalpindi-born Haris was named for the first time in contracted players on Friday

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been welcomed by his fellow paceman of Pakistan men’s national cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi upon his inclusion in the central contract 2021-22 list.

Rawalpindi-born Haris was named for the first time in category C on Friday. The 27-year old fast bowler had got emerging category last year. In the previous 12 months, Haris has featured in 22 white-ball games taking 31 wickets at an average of 26.12 and an economy rate of 7.46.

“I am very happy to get this news in Derby and of course would take it as a motivation for this year,” Haris told Shaheen, in an official release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Mentioning the English conditions where the tourists are set to take on the hosts in the three-match ODI series from July 8, Haris said, “England has always remained a challenging tour, but our bowling department is good and we will create trouble for the hosts through our bowling partnerships.”

On the United Kingdom government’s decision to allow the fans to come to the stadiums to witness matches, Haris expressed his delight and said he was anxiously waiting to perform in front of Pakistani fans in the stadium.

Shaheen also said that he had always enjoyed performing when the crowd is around. England and Pakistan will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.