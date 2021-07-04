Will create trouble for England through our bowling partnerships: Haris Rauf
Rawalpindi-born Haris was named for the first time in contracted players on Friday
Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been welcomed by his fellow paceman of Pakistan men’s national cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi upon his inclusion in the central contract 2021-22 list.
Rawalpindi-born Haris was named for the first time in category C on Friday. The 27-year old fast bowler had got emerging category last year. In the previous 12 months, Haris has featured in 22 white-ball games taking 31 wickets at an average of 26.12 and an economy rate of 7.46.
“I am very happy to get this news in Derby and of course would take it as a motivation for this year,” Haris told Shaheen, in an official release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Mentioning the English conditions where the tourists are set to take on the hosts in the three-match ODI series from July 8, Haris said, “England has always remained a challenging tour, but our bowling department is good and we will create trouble for the hosts through our bowling partnerships.”
On the United Kingdom government’s decision to allow the fans to come to the stadiums to witness matches, Haris expressed his delight and said he was anxiously waiting to perform in front of Pakistani fans in the stadium.
Shaheen also said that he had always enjoyed performing when the crowd is around. England and Pakistan will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.
-
Cricket
India have even-money chance of beating England...
The former Australian captain believes India has been well served by... READ MORE
-
Cricket
South Africa win T20 series as Windies skipper...
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi bounced back with three wickets READ MORE
-
Football
Argentina beat Ecuador at Copa, play Colombia in...
Messi said being in the semifinals was one of Argentina’s... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: England storm into semis with 4-0 win...
Harry Kane scored twice in the comprehensive win READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Grade 12 toppers in ...
Students recorded an impressive pass rate of 91 per cent in the 2020-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use
The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE midday work ban: Fines and exemptions
Find out what the law says about outdoor work during the summer. READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE becomes world’s most...
72.1 per cent of the population have received two doses of the... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program