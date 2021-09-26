Who will win today's IPL match? Predict and win amazing prizes
Mumbai take on Bangalore in Dubai, while Chennai and Kolkata fight it out in Abu Dhabi.
-
Cricket
Who will win today's IPL match? Predict and win...
Mumbai take on Bangalore in Dubai, while Chennai and Kolkata fight it ... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Improving KKR bowlers face test of...
Eoin Morgan's side have been the most impressive team since the... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Sun sets on Hyderabad after low-scoring ...
Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets, while Mohammed Shami returned... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: MI, RCB look for that missing spark
They have lost both their matches after the tournament resumed READ MORE
-
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
Listing explores urban centres and covers a city’s safety,... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Who are the legal heirs if one dies without...
Find out what the law says in case of those who die intestate. READ MORE
-
Legal View
Can I stay in family-only building after sending...
Find out whether you can avoid eviction in special cases. READ MORE
-
News
2 years ago on this day: Hazza Al Mansouri blazed ...
Al Mansouri is first Emirati in space and first Arab on the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline