West Indies win toss, put Pakistan in to bat in first Test
Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.
Thrashed in their last Test campaign against South Africa in St Lucia two months earlier, the home side have omitted middle-order batsman Shai Hope.
Nkrumah Bonner returns to the number three spot after being ruled out of action on the first day of the South African contest when he was struck on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.
Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has also been drafted into the final eleven.
Pakistan will be relying as well on their senior frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, who returns to action after missing the two-Test series in Zimbabwe while Mohammad Abbas will offer seam support to Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Teams: West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.
Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
-
Cricket
West Indies win toss, put Pakistan in to bat in...
Mindful of a pitch which is expected to offer considerable assistance ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India openers defy England in second Test
England made three changes to their side, with fast bowler Mark Wood... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain
He is unlikely to make his debut for PSG soon, and certainly not this ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Rajasthan Royals set to open their second academy ...
The second academy will arrive at Ajman’s newly-built Malek... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan promotes cycling on Youth Day
Dubai Crown Prince encourages youth to practise the sport in Dubai's... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Updated travel guidelines...
Air India Express specifies documents eligible passengers to UAE must ... READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: Almost quarter million Israelis...
Eitan Na'eh, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Israel, explains... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Kids must take PCR test every 2 weeks
All students aged 12 and above are required to show a negative result ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: 15-day grace period for Etisalat bill payments