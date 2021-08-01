West Indies, Pakistan T20 series suffers second washout
The match was called off ten minutes before the scheduled cut-off time which would have allowed for the minimum requirement of a five overs-per-side match
Torrential rain which left a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the third Twenty 20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.
Just eight balls were bowled at the start of the match with the home side reaching 15 without loss off eight deliveries before showers drove the players off the field and intensified to such an extent that it left the ground waterlogged in a matter of minutes.
Extensive mopping up operations by the ground staff failed to have conditions sufficiently improved for play to resume.
The match was called off ten minutes before the scheduled cut-off time which would have allowed for the minimum requirement of a five overs-per-side match.
Pakistan lead the series 1-0 going into the final match scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue.
Babar Azam’s team prevailed by seven runs in the only completed match in the series so far on Saturday at Providence.
Persistent showers also put paid to the opening game of the series in Barbados last Wednesday.
