Wasim Khan steps down as Pakistan Cricket Board CEO
Chief Executive Wasim Khan has become the third high-profile official to resign from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the appointment of former captain Ramiz Raja as the new chairman of the organisation.
Confirming Khan’s resignation in a brief statement, the PCB said its board of governors will meet to discuss the issue on Wednesday.
After spending a decade trying to revive international cricket, Pakistan is once again facing the prospect of being declared the game’s no-go area again.
While Khan helped the board woo back some teams in the last two years, Pakistan were dealt a huge blow when New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective tours this month.
Khan did not reply to Reuters’ messages requesting comment.
Former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani appointed Khan as the chief executive officer of the board in 2019 on a three-year contract.
Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaced Mani who stepped down from his role last month.
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also stepped down from their respective roles recently.
Raja named former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former South African all-rounder Vernon Philander as replacements to the coaching team for the Twenty20 World Cup that begins next month.
