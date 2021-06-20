Wasim Akram leads Pakistan's NFT revolution
This particular collection will include never-seen-before images from the unforgettable World Cup final triumph against England in 1992
BitBlaze is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive limited-edition collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring cricket heroes from Pakistan, including the legendary Wasim Akram.
Previous NFT Collections comprised of media and sports celebrities, such as the singer Lewis Capaldi and England ex-footballer Michael Owen to name a few. Featuring top artists and in-demand content exclusively available on Binance NFT, the upcoming collection is no different.
Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, will host and sell the NFTs on its forthcoming NFT marketplace, which launches on June 24th. The sale will take the form of a 7-day auction where anyone globally will be able to participate. Binance NFT will bring together artists, creators and crypto enthusiasts from around the world with a minimal fee for users and creators alike.
Wasim Akram said, “It’s been incredible to see the rise of digital art collectibles, and I’m delighted to find another avenue to engage with cricket fans all over the world. It’s exciting to think that blockchain technology now gives these incredible memories a permanent home, and a way to capture these special moments in Pakistan’s cricket history.”
Abdelhamid Benyahia, Operations Manager at Binance Mena, said: “We are especially excited to host BitBlaze as part of our 100 creators on Binance NFT. Their series of cricket NFTs are sure to have a wide appeal, and we are pleased to announce that one of the first NFTs will feature World Cup-winning athlete and global sporting icon, Wasim Akram.”
This particular collection will include never-seen-before images from the unforgettable World Cup final triumph against England in 1992.
In March 2021, Mike Winkelmann — the digital artist known as Beeple sold an NFT of his work for a record-smashing $69 million at Christie’s serving as a catalyst for this booming technology.
Imran Rahim, co-founder of BitBlaze added, “We’re thrilled to be part of the NFT launch, and it’s a privilege to have one of Pakistan’s most-loved celebrities on board. I remember watching Wasim lift the World Cup in 1992 when I was a child, so to be able to present this to the world is an incredible honor.”
“We see immense potential in the NFT space, and it makes sense to bring together the biggest stars with the biggest platform in the crypto space to offer fans and cricket-lovers worldwide a truly unique opportunity to own a piece of history,” said Arsalan H. Shah, Founder of GAME – Pakistan’s leading sports management company.
Those interested in participating are advised to visit www.bitblaze.co where a guide to purchasing will be published and where fans can also stay informed about further NFT launches.
BitBlaze also plans to expand its offering into other sports, and invites stars in both Pakistan and abroad to offer NFTs to the growing number of digital art collectors.
-
Football
Qatar seeks one million virus jabs for World Cup...
The Gulf nation has been slowly opening up as it continues with its... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC Final: Jamieson takes five before openers...
Towering paceman Jamieson finished with miserly figures of 5-31 in 22 ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Humbert upsets Rublev to win Halle final
Humbert, ranked 31 in the world, earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over ... READ MORE
-
F 1
Verstappen beats Hamilton in French GP to extend...
Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull came in third with Valtteri Bottas ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial...
Longer duration to come into effect when investors apply for new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 80% remote litigation services to become...
The services were first adopted as a means to adapt to the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
We are an authority to serve people, Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler highlighted the secret behind people's happiness in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani
The Afghan president would be seeking assurances from the US over its ... READ MORE