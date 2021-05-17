- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Was the India-England 2016 Chennai Test fixed? ICC responds
The programme alleged that two matches were fixed: India versus England in Chennai in 2016 and India versus Australia in Ranchi in 2017
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has concluded its investigation into the documentary programme ‘Cricket’s Match Fixers’ broadcast by Al Jazeera on May 27, 2018.
No charges will be bought under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code against any of the five Participants to the Code who featured in the programme which alleged that two international matches were fixed.
“No charges will be bought under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code against any of the five Participants to the Code who featured in the programme due to insufficient credible and reliable evidence,” ICC said in a statement.
The programme alleged that two matches were fixed: India versus England in Chennai in 2016 and India versus Australia in Ranchi in 2017.
To assess whether the passages of play highlighted in the programme were unusual in any way, the ICC engaged four independent betting and cricketing specialists to analyse the claims.
All four concluded that the passages of play identified in the programme as being allegedly fixed were entirely predictable, and therefore implausible as a fix.
All five Participants to the Code who featured in the programme have been interviewed by the ICC Integrity Unit and there is insufficient evidence based on the normal thresholds applied through the Code to lay any charges.
Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity, said: “We welcome the reporting of alleged corrupt activity within cricket as there is no place for such conduct in our sport, but we also need to be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to sustain charges against Participants.
“In the case of the claims aired in this programme, there are fundamental weaknesses in each of the areas we have investigated that make the claims unlikely and lacking in credibility, a viewpoint that has been corroborated by four independent experts.
“Should any new substantial evidence come to light I will re-examine the case. But at present I am comfortable with the conclusion of the investigation and the thoroughness with which it was undertaken,” Marshall concluded.
-
Cricket
Ball-tampering scandal will haunt Australian...
Saker was responding to Bancroft's suggestion that Australian bowlers ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafa and I are Next Gen: Djokovic taunts rising...
Nadal and Djokovic clashed for the 57th time on Sunday with Nadal... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Over 80 per cent of Japanese oppose Olympics this ...
The latest survey comes after Japan expanded a coronavirus state of... READ MORE
-
Football
It's a lie: Zidane denies telling players he will ...
How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie, he ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE likely to see curbs removed before Expo 2020: ...
Dubai on Monday announced revised safety protocols, lifting some... READ MORE
-
News
At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for...
Those refusing to submit a sample can face legal action by the Public ... READ MORE
-
Business
Living in Dubai for 100 years: Bhatia family gets ...
Model Indian expatriate family receives high praise in their adopted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai revises Covid safety measures for events,...
Capacity at hotels, restaurants increased. READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE