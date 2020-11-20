Virus infections, dropouts hit Sri Lanka cricket league
Two foreign players tested positive for coronavirus as they arrived in Sri Lanka
Two foreign players tested positive for coronavirus as they arrived in Sri Lanka for a thrice-delayed Twenty20 cricket tournament, officials said Friday as several other top stars dropped out.
Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir and Canada’s Ravinderpal Singh were isolated and placed under medical care on Friday as their on-arrival Covid-19 tests showed they were infected, officials said.
The setback for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) came as big-hitting West Indian star Chris Gayle told his Kandy Tuskers team he would not be able to attend because of a hamstring injury, a spokesman for the Tuskers told AFP.
South African batsman Faf du Plessis also opted out as he had to be with his national team for its tour of England coinciding with the LPL, match organisers said.
Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 skipper, backed out saying he had not had enough practice to take part in the 23-match tournament starting on November 26 and ending on December 17.
Strict quarantine restrictions meant all players for the five teams had to join a “bio-secure bubble” at a hotel in the island’s south by Thursday.
Health authorities have insisted on a one-week quarantine at the hotel. Matches are to be played at Hambantota stadium with no spectators.
Other players who have withdrawn include England all-rounder Ravi Bopara and Kabir Ali, a former English cricketer who was due to coach one of the teams.
Ali tested positive for the coronavirus just before he was due to arrive in Sri Lanka and was replaced by former South African star Herschelle Gibbs, who had travelled to the island as a commentator for the competition.
The league was postponed three times because of the pandemic, but the Sri Lanka cricket board insisted on Friday that it would go ahead as currently planned.
-
Cricket
Virus infections, dropouts hit Sri Lanka cricket...
Two foreign players tested positive for coronavirus as they arrived... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka’s Zoysa slams ICC over corruption ...
Zoysa had been charged with "being party to an agreement or effort to ... READ MORE
-
Football
Flick seeking Kimmich replacement for Bayern half ...
The 55-year-old has the best record of any Bayern coach going into... READ MORE
-
Football
Gattuso’s Napoli test title ambitions...
Milan are top of Serie A after seven rounds with a two-point... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews