Virat Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates to do same: KL Rahul
Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton
India skipper Virat Kohli "operates at 200" per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul.
"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent)," Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.
"He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent)."
Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.
There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.
Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ODI World Cup.
India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4.
-
Cricket
Virat Kohli operates at 200%, inspires teammates...
Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad ... READ MORE
-
Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Egypt leave out Liverpool star...
English Premier League club Liverpool does not want Salah to take... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Italy beat Belgium 2-1 to set up Spain ...
Italy will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday for a spot in the final READ MORE
-
Golf
McIlroy back on track at Dubai Duty Free Irish...
Herbert is in good shape to improve on his current 131st place in the ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 20 missing as torrential rains hit Japan
Social media videos show mud obliterating some buildings while... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program