Vince hits maiden ODI ton as England sweep Pakistan series
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam top-scored with an ODI best of 158 in a total of 331-9
James Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep.
Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid outbreak within their camp, were faltering at 165-5.
But a stand of 129 between Vince, who made 102, and Gregory turned the tide.
England won with two overs to spare when Brydon Carse, who had earlier taken five wickets, drove Shaheen Shah Afridi through the covers for four.
