UAE, Oman to stage T20 World Cup, ICC confirms

Geoff Allardice, Acting ICC CEO, said delivering a safe tournament is the top priority of the organisers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in India.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November this year.

Geoff Allardice, Acting ICC CEO, said delivering a safe tournament is the top priority of the organisers.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment,” Allardice said.

“We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

President BCCI Sourav Ganguly hopes to create a T20 spectacle in the Middle East.

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in the UAE and Oman. We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khalid Al Zarooni, vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board, said it’s a great compliment to the UAE’s position in the world as a safe destination for premier sporting events.

“Emirates Cricket Board is honoured that the BCCI and the ICC have entrusted us with staging and delivering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The UAE’s reputation as being a safe country in which to host high-profile sporting events is a strong compliment to our government’s unwavering commitment to implementing and monitoring effective health practices during the pandemic,” Al Zarooni said.

“Having hosted a number of high-profile tournaments in recent months our team is well-prepared and ready to mobilise to ensure the success of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.”

And Oman Cricket Chairman, Pankaj Khimji said: “It is indeed a great moment for Oman Cricket to be selected as a venue/host of the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. We shall leave no stone unturned to exceed the requirements of BCCI and ICC. Oman will certainly extend a very warm welcome to all the teams, officials and media in October.”

The ICC, however, did not share any details about the number of matches Oman would host in the tournament.

On Monday, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla had hinted that Oman could host the qualifying matches in the tournament.

“Oman, yes, is likely to host the qualifying matches. But the main matches (Super 12, semifinals and final) will be held in the UAE,” Shukla had told Khaleej Times.