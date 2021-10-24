UAE: Now, stream T20 World Cup matches on Etisalat, Starzplay

Cricket fans will have access to all 45 matches taking place in the UAE and Oman

Etisalat has won exclusive rights from Star TV Network to broadcast the most anticipated and action-packed T20 World Cup across the Mena region.

The telecommunications company on Sunday said that it will partner with Starzplay, the region's leading subsciption video on demand service, to ensure all cricket fans across the region can enjoy the full series.

The partnership will give cricket fans access to all 45 matches taking place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 13.

Fan can enjoy the cricket frenzy on CricLife Max channel via Etisalat's eLife TV, Switch TV and the Starzplay app in UAE, while subscribers in the rest of the MENA region can enjoy the game exclusively via Starzplay.

CricLife Max is broadcasting all the matches live, along with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays on the other CricLife channels.

Cricket is already a permanent feature on Switch TV. Now through the deal with Etisalat, Starzplay will also be streaming CricLife and CricLife2 channels which have the rights for home matches of various cricket playing nations including India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies as well as the exciting T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League.

Khaled Elkhouly, chief consumer officer, Etisalat, said: “There is no other provider better placed in the UAE to bring sports fans the complete depth and breadth of sports action. eLife customers have access to an unprecedented line-up to watch live sport from the best providers across the region.

"Our investment in bringing the very best of cricket action to the UAE and beyond will further solidify our drive. Partnering with STARZPLAY not only for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but for our CricLife channels will mean more fans can watch their teams play in more places than ever before across the GCC.”

Danny Bates, chief commercial officer, Starzplay said: "With cricket widely followed in the region, we are bridging a gap for our subscribers, who can now effortlessly watch all the live cricket action from this exciting T20 championship. Our aim is to become the ultimate TV entertainment destination and we will continue to explore new and innovative ways to offer the best sporting experience for our subscribers."

Harry Griffith, head of syndication, Star TV Network, said, “This is a ground-breaking collaboration which will provide the largest ever reach for an ICC event in the region. We are delighted to associate with Etisalat and Starzplay to enhance the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across the Middle East.

"With the event being staged in the UAE and Oman it is crucial the tournament is more accessible than ever before. This is a truly exciting juncture for all cricket fans in the Middle East.”

Cricket lovers can enjoy these matches from the comfort and safety of their homes and anytime, anywhere on any device with eLife TV, Switch TV, Starzplay and eLife ON.