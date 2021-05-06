- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE likely to host remaining PSL matches next month
The governing body had said last month that the PSL would resume on June 1
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the United Arab Emirates as a venue to stage the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament, but the country’s Covid-19 body will take a final call, the governing body said on Thursday.
The PCB’s flagship tournament was suspended after 14 games in March after seven individuals, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19.
The governing body had said last month that the PSL would resume on June 1 and the remaining 20 games would take place in Karachi’s National Stadium, with the final on June 20.
“Now, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will announce the decision. If it decides that the league should be resumed, we will bio-secure Karachi and all matches would be played there,” a PCB spokesman said.
“If the NCOC does not give the go-ahead to PCB for holding matches in Karachi, we will consult the franchises to hold the rest of the tournament in the UAE.”
ESPNCricinfo reported that all six PSL franchises had asked the PCB to move the tournament to the UAE, which also hosted last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).
The lucrative IPL T20 competition was suspended abruptly this week, triggered by a resurgence of the pandemic in India.
-
Football
Chelsea will face City with confidence after...
Tuchel took over from the sacked Frank Lampard in January and has... READ MORE
-
Football
Arsenal legend Lehmann sacked by German club over ...
Lehmann, who won 61 caps with Germany, said he had contacted Aogo to... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Madrid Open: Nadal cruises into last 16, Barty...
Nadal will take on Alexei Popyrin in the next round after the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: BCCI could lose $270 million after...
Indian cricket bosses are hoping to resume the league in late... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Two doses of Pfizer shot give 95%...
The analysis revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Kerala announces complete lockdown
The state recorded the highest single-day spike yesterday. READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
Hope and fears as pandemic raises visions of...
The biblical apocalyptic headline has rattled the Indian... READ MORE
-
News
This Dubai bank's online services will not be...
Bank to carry out maintenance work on that day from 2am to 10am UAE... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies