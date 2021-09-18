Toney shines in Brentford's 2-0 win at Wolves in English Premier League
Brentford was forced to hold on for victory with 10 men following the 64th-minute sending-off of Shandon Baptiste at Molineux
Ivan Toney scored a penalty and set up a second goal for strike partner Bryan Mbeumo in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Saturday, maintaining the promoted team’s impressive start to its first season in the Premier League.
Brentford was forced to hold on for victory with 10 men following the 64th-minute sending-off of Shandon Baptiste at Molineux.
The club from southwest London has lost just one of its opening five matches in its first season in England’s top division since 1947.
And in Toney, it has a striker of real quality — as well as poise from the penalty spot.
Toney earned a penalty himself when he was bundled over by Marcal as they grappled in the area at a corner. The striker got up, took a nonchalant run-up, and rolled his spot kick into the bottom corner in the 28th minute, with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa diving the other way.
Six minutes later, Toney — who had two goals disallowed in the first half and was a handful for the Wolves defense all game — broke free down the left and sent in a low, precise cross that Mbeumo tapped in at the far post for his first goal of the season.
Wolves has now lost four of its five games, and was poor going forward even with an extra player after Baptiste collected a second yellow card for pulling the jersey of Francisco Trincao just as the Brentford midfielder was about to be substituted.
Mbeumo struck the post with a curling shot in stoppage time after a breakaway, with Brentford regularly threatening a third goal.
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: SRH skipper Williamson happy to see...
Rashid Khan has said the side will be treating every game in the UAE-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: KKR star Russell resumes training after ...
IPL 2021 resumes with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Pant, Ashwin, Prithvi begin training...
Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Time to forge fresh combinations and new...
The IPL is obviously a hugely important fixture for every Indian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 471 cases, 604 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband needed for travellers in...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19