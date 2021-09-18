Time to forge fresh combinations and new strategies as IPL resumes

The IPL is obviously a hugely important fixture for every Indian player, but the fear of Covid in influencing the team’s decision to skip the last Test can’t be glossed over

The Indian Premier League 2021 resumes against the backdrop of much tumult in cricket in the past fortnight. The contentious cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England was widely ascribed to India’s players putting the League over all else. Even before this perennial debate had ended, Virat Kohli suddenly announced that he would relinquish the T20 captaincy after the World Cup, creating a storm.

The two events are unconnected. Yet for different reasons, the next few weeks of the IPL have become perhaps even more newsworthy than usual. Particularly in the second aspect where the focus will be sharper on three of India’s biggest cricketing stars of the last decade odd: Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India’s decision to not play in the final Test of the absorbing series against England threw the sport into turmoil on several count. There was the massive financial setback to the England and Wales Cricket Board, reportedly between 30 and 40 million pounds, which the ECB wasn’t willing to forego. Also, the verdict of the Test rubber was left in suspense.

Parleys are still on between the BCCI and ECB to resolve the imbroglio. The ECB’s original stand that India had forfeited the Test, leading to a 2-2 drawn series was hastily revised after the BCCI was unbending to accept this scenario. Instead, the Indian Board offered to play a one-off Test or two extra T20Is when it tours England next year. The matter is now lodged with the ICC.

Was the decision by India’s players to not play the fifth Test made only with participation in the IPL in mind? The answer is not found in a simple ‘yes/no’ binary. The IPL is obviously a hugely important fixture for every Indian player, but the fear of Covid in influencing the team’s decision to skip the last Test can’t be glossed over.

That the players travelled from London to Manchester after the fourth Test despite chief coach Ravi Shastri testing positive, and his support staff too forced into isolation, suggests they were willing to play at Old Trafford. That assistant physio Yogesh Parmar, who was treating several players and in physical touch with them, also testing positive appears to have spooked Kohli and Co.

But this development was soon overwhelmed by Kohli’s stunning decision to surrender the T20 captaincy after the World Cup, conflicting statements from the player and the BCCI raising several questions. Kohli’s statement which he tweeted emphasized on ‘workload’, which he wanted to reduce, and hence the need to give up T20 captaincy.

The BCCI’s statement which followed, however, spoke of a ‘roadmap’ that was being planned for some six months. Only some days earlier, with stories swirling in the media that Kohli was likely to be replaced as T20, perhaps even ODI captain, Board officials had come out with strong denials, alleging wild media speculation.

What exactly has been transpiring between Kohli and the Board is unknown, but it is fair to assume that it is not as has been laid out by both parties for public consumption. In hindsight, an inkling that something was brewing was from the appointment of MS Dhoni as mentor for the World Cup.

On the face of it, an excellent move considering Dhoni’s track record and credentials, but also acknowledging that the team under captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri was falling short of expectations. In a way this was putting Kohli — who had enjoyed an unfettered run as captain — on notice.

The fortunes of Kohli, Dhoni and captain-in-waiting in T20 cricket Rohit Sharma will be watched keenly in the second half of the IPL 2021. Kohli’s failure to win the title even once (Rohit’s won it five times for Mumbai Indians) has been widely touted why a change in leadership was needed. He has a point to prove.

Dhoni has won the title thrice for CSK, but the team flopped in ILP 2020. Now that he is mentor of the Indian team in the World Cup, he would surely like to get into the challenging assignment on the back of success in the IPL to keep out snarky skeptics.

The burden on Rohit Sharma may perhaps be the most. While logically he should be captaining India soon, the decision rests with BCCI for now. What better endorsement for his credentials than one more win in the IPL!

The teams that Kohli (RCB), Rohit (MI) and Dhoni (CSK) lead are all in the top half of the points table currently headed by Delhi Capitals. This is an advantage no doubt but by no means decisive for T20 can be fickle and topsy-turvy.

It is improbable that Sunrisers and KKR, with only one and two wins respectively from seven matches each can reach the playoffs. But they can trip one or a couple of teams from the top half. A surge by Punjab Kings or Rajasathan Royals would put them in contention.

All teams face sundry challenges. The tournament is being resumed after a longish gap so form of the first half cannot be taken for granted. Moreover, the first half was played in India, so players will have to adjust swiftly to grounds, pitches and weather conditions in the UAE, otherwise their team could flounder.

Almost every team has also been affected players opting out because of bubble fatigue or whatever else. This means captains and coaches have to forge fresh combinations after working out new strategies and tactics with little scope for trial and error.